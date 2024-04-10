Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 707.7% in March

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 707.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

