IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $958.76 million and $18.51 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002584 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.