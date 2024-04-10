Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.83. 449,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,705,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

