iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,614,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,147 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $42.28.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.