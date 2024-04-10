iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

