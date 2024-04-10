iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. 1,626,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

