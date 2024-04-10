iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,624,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 767,042 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.68.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

