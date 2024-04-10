iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,473 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,828. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

