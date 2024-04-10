iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Reduced by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. 6,650,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,758. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

