iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 1,462,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,327. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

