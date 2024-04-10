iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $78,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after buying an additional 811,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4,393.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 339,145 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EZU opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

