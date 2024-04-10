iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) is Kendall Capital Management’s Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 1.09% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

SMMD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 38,495 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

