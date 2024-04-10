iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SMMD stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

