iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Trimmed by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 1,468,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

