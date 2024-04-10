iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 278,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

