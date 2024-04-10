ISS A/S (ISSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
ISS A/S Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.
ISS A/S Company Profile
