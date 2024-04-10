ISS A/S (ISSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

ISS A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.