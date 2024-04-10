ITV plc (LON:ITV) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. ITV has a one year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 85.09 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,479.54, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,098.70). 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

