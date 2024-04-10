Jack in the Box’s (JACK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.7 %

JACK traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 97,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,081. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

