JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) PT Lowered to $14.50

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JBGS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 607,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 340,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 64,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

