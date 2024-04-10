JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 111,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,068,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 340,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 64,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

