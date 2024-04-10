Jito Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $414.66 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $414.66 million and $153.97 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.85596964 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $140,911,738.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

