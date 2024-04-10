Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 260 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,205. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

