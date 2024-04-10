Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 3,533 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. 1,360,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

