Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 3,781 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,156. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

