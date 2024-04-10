Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 9,089 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 478,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,052. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

