Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $16.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

IJK traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. 98,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,841. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

