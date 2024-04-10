Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $8.55 on Wednesday, hitting $226.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

