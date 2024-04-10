Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. 1,513,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

