Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 8,002 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 1,654,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

