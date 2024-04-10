Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 368,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,771. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

