Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,484. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.