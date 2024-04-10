John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

