Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5,276.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 241,431 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 307,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,440. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

