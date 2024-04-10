JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCB. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BBCB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

