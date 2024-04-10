JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 259,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 179,171 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.26.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,374,000.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.