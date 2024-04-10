JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 259,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 179,171 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.26.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,374,000.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
