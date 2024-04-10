JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.53. 821,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,611,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

