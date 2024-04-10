JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.53. 821,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,611,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
