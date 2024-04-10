Jushi (JUSHF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 324 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jushi to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jushi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jushi alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.13 Jushi Competitors $1.18 billion $61.73 million 1,676.29

Jushi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 254 1052 1960 39 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jushi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Jushi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Jushi Competitors -53.56% -63.11% -14.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jushi rivals beat Jushi on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Jushi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.