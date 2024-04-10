Kava Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Kava has a market cap of $995.25 million and $28.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00067667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

