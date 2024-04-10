Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 16,477.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 7.9 %
Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
