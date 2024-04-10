Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 16,477.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 7.9 %

Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.