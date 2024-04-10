Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,793,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,043 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.