Kendall Capital Management Acquires 20,475 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 20,776,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,198,301. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

