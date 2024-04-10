Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NXST traded down $6.16 on Wednesday, hitting $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,188. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

