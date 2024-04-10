Kendall Capital Management Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Equitable comprises 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equitable by 791.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,777. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.