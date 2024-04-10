Kendall Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Unum Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,378,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. 491,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,695. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.