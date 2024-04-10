Kendall Capital Management Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $10.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.05. 159,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

