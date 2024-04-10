Kendall Capital Management Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. HP makes up about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 1,594,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

