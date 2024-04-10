Kendall Capital Management Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. 2,911,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

