Kendall Capital Management Sells 405 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.24 on Wednesday, hitting $687.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,533. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $674.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.49. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $664.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.