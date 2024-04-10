Kendall Capital Management Sells 405 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.24 on Wednesday, hitting $687.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,533. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $674.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.49. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $664.72.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
