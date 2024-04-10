Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Trading Down 6.6%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 93,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,352,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

