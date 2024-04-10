KeyCorp Reiterates Sector Weight Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
